Uptown Theatre operator ordered to vacate building by Friday

Landmark Theatres has been ordered by the Hennepin County District Court to vacate the Uptown Theatre in Minneapolis by noon Friday.

Last month, the owners of the Uptown Theatre filed a lawsuit claiming Landmark Theatres owed $340,000 in back rent and other fees between April 2020 and May 2021.

The theater closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and still does not have any showtimes listed.

The complaint also alleged that the operator continues to occupy the theater unlawfully despite the owners, Lagoon Partners, arguing that it is entitled to the building.

Now, Landmark has five days to vacate the premises, according to a settlement agreement signed last week.

Edina Cinema

In nearby Edina, the same owners and same operator are also at odds about the future of the Edina Cinema.

Suzanne Haugland, the owner of the Edina Cinema, told FOX 9 the theater is closed, but says she hopes to find a new operator to run it.

In the case of the Edina Cinema, Haugland said Landmark "ignored" her for most of the year and vacated the building with the projectors, sound equipment and concessions before mailing her the keys.

So far, the owners of Edina Cinema say there is a good amount of interest in taking over the theater’s operations, but nothing has been agreed to yet.