Owners of Uptown Theatre seeking $340K in back rent, fees from operator

The owners of Uptown Theatre in Minneapolis say the operator of the property owes more than $340,000 in back rent and other fees, a complaint says.

In the complaint filed Tuesday, Lagoon Partners, the owners of the Uptown Theatre, allege that the theater’s operator did not pay $340,245.89 it owed in rent, operating expenses and late fees between April 2020 and May 2021.

The theater closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Wednesday afternoon, the theater still did not have any showtimes listed.

The complaint also alleges Landmark Theatres, the operator, continues to occupy the theater unlawfully, despite the owner arguing that it is entitled to the building.

Lagoon Partners asked for recovery of the premises, the owed money and any "further relief as the Court deems just and equitable."