UPDATE: Missing kids in Cloquet, Minn. found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say the missing kids have been found safe after the search on Wednesday.

Police in Cloquet, Minnesota are asking for help finding two missing children and a 17-year-old girl.

According to police, 3-year-old Leiyanna Jones and 18-month-old Malayaah'rae Slides Off were last seen near the Carlton County Youth Shelter on Sept. 10.

Officials believe the two young children were with Sadie Slides Off, a 17-year-old Native American girl who is the mother of Malayaa'rae and sister of Leiyanna. Sadie is also listed as missing/runaway.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Leiyanna, Malayaah'rae, and Saide, please call 911 or contact the Cloquet Police Department at 218-879-1247.