UPDATE: Lakeville shelter-in-place order lifted, suspect arrested

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lakeville police issued a shelter in place order near the Brackett's Crossing County Club. From: FOX 9

Lakeville police released details on an incident that prompted a shelter-in-place order in Lakeville Thursday morning.

Officers say they responded to "an active domestic situation" that was happening inside a moving vehicle around 9:35 a.m. and ended at Brackett's Country Club in Lakeville.

Arriving police then found the victim along with the suspect vehicle and determined the suspect, identified as a 27-year-old man, entered the building. Police also learned the man was "potentially armed."

Lakeville police say they then prioritized evacuating the building and locating the suspect.

A SWAT team and aid from other agencies then responded to assist due to the possible presence of a gun and the size of the area that needed to be searched, officials say.

The shelter-in-place order was then issued for the area around the country club so police could "conduct operations effectively."

Police then cleared all the buildings at Brackett's Crossing and found the suspect was not there.

The man was then found a short time after the shelter-in-place order was lifted. Police say a tip led them to find the suspect in the 1800 block of Lansford Path.

Law enforcement officers say the man was arrested without incident and no gun was found.