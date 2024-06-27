Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

UPDATE: Lakeville shelter-in-place order lifted, suspect arrested

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 27, 2024 10:59am CDT
Lakeville police issued a shelter in place order near the Brackett's Crossing County Club.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Lakeville police released details on an incident that prompted a shelter-in-place order in Lakeville Thursday morning.

Officers say they responded to "an active domestic situation" that was happening inside a moving vehicle around 9:35 a.m. and ended at Brackett's Country Club in Lakeville. 

Arriving police then found the victim along with the suspect vehicle and determined the suspect, identified as a 27-year-old man, entered the building. Police also learned the man was "potentially armed." 

Lakeville police say they then prioritized evacuating the building and locating the suspect.

A SWAT team and aid from other agencies then responded to assist due to the possible presence of a gun and the size of the area that needed to be searched, officials say. 

The shelter-in-place order was then issued for the area around the country club so police could "conduct operations effectively." 

Police then cleared all the buildings at Brackett's Crossing and found the suspect was not there. 

The man was then found a short time after the shelter-in-place order was lifted. Police say a tip led them to find the suspect in the 1800 block of Lansford Path.

Law enforcement officers say the man was arrested without incident and no gun was found. 