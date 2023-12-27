University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor removed over Onlyfans account

article

The Wisconsin Board of Regents has terminated Dr. Joe Gow as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor after reports surfaced that Gow and his wife were running an Onlyfans account.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, University of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman wrote: "Upon my recommendation, the UW Board of Regents today terminated Dr. Joe Gow from his position as chancellor of UW-La Crosse effective immediately. In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent."

University of Wisconsin System Regent President Karen Walsh added: "Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community. The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor. We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Gow and his wife were running online accounts under the name "@SexyHappyCouple" -- including a Youtube channel that features the couple cooking vegan meals with porn stars.

A Twitter account connected to the cooking show advertises an Onlyfans account that features "fully explicit scenes."

Gow and his wife Carmen Wilson discussed their interest in vegan cooking during an appearance on a university podcast in 2020. However, it appears the adult-themed cooking show is a recent invention, with the episodes appearing on YouTube only within the last couple of weeks.

In December 2018, Gow got into hot water after inviting porn actress Nina Hartley on campus for a lecture on adult media. Hartley is featured in one of the cooking shows, making "Kung Pao ‘Kao.’"

Gow was already preparing to step down as chancellor at the end of the year to take a faculty job. Gow is being placed on administrative leave as he transitions back to a faculty role. However, Rothman says he is filing a complaint with the interim chancellor over Gow's status as a tenured faculty member.