University of St. Thomas student set to graduate on Saturday killed in Minneapolis shooting

A University of St. Thomas student set to cross the stage for graduation on Saturday was among the victims in an early morning shooting in Minneapolis.

The university says Charlie Johnson, a mechanical engineering student, was killed as gunfire rang out Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say the mass shooting around 2 a.m., that left two dead and eight injured, started with a fight between two people who both opened fire on the 300 block of N 1st Avenue. One of the gunmen was killed along with a bystander. Police say the second gunman involved was arrested Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. He is being held on probable cause murder.

Johnson died hours before he could walk the stage. In his place, his sister walked the stage and accepted Johnson's diploma on his behalf.

"Our community is shocked and saddened by the news of Charlie’s death. We grieve with his family and friends and pray for their comfort. On a day he and his family should have been celebrating his graduation from our School of Engineering, we are devastated by this loss," said President Julie Sullivan in a statement.

The university says it is making counseling and psychological services along with campus ministry available for grieving students. The president and campus ministry have also been in touch with Johnson's family, the university said.