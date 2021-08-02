University of St. Thomas requires COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff this fall

The University of St. Thomas announced it will require students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall.

According to the university, the decision was made due to the spread of the delta variant. Additionally, following recent CDC guidance, the university will still require unvaccinated individuals to wear face coverings indoors. It is also encouraging vaccinated community members to wear face coverings indoors.

Currently, the overall campus vaccination rate is 78%; this includes 89% of employees and 75% of students.

If individuals would like to request an exemption, they can do so on the university's website. For more information, click here.

Similarly, the University of Minnesota is reinstituting its indoor mask mandate for everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status, starting Tuesday.

University President Joan Gabel sent an email to students, faculty and staff on Monday informing them of the change. Gabel said the decision comes after the CDC announced new guidance on masking last week following new information on the more easily transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.

