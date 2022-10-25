University of Minnesota Regent Sviggum resigns as vice chair after 'too diverse' comments

University of Minnesota Regent Steve Sviggum has resigned his position as vice chair of the Board of Regents, effective immediately.

Sviggum came under fire for his recent comments suggesting the University of Minnesota, Morris's falling enrollment is because the school is "too diverse."

While Sviggum is resigning as vice chair, he will continue his service as a regent until his term expires. That will occur when the Minnesota Legislature holds its regent election during the 2023 session.

Sviggum has faced criticism after he questioned whether low enrollment at the University of Minnesota-Morris is the result of "too much diversity." The comments came during a meeting last week, as the board discussed issues with declining enrollment at Morris, which has seen a 44% drop over the last 10 years from 1,896 enrolled students in 2012 to 1068 students in 2022.

"As a campus and as an institution of the university, we like to promote and we need to promote and it's important to promote DEI and diversity," Sviggum explained during the meeting. "It is possible that at Morris, we've become too diverse?"

"Is it possible at all, from a marketing standpoint," he continued. "For instance, I've received a couple of letters – two actually – from friends whose children are not going to go to Morris because it is too diverse of a campus. They just didn't feel comfortable there."

"Is that at all possible in the specific of Morris that we become too diverse for a student to attend? And again, I'm on thin ice. I understand that. At 71 years or 72 years old, I say things that I would never thought when I was 52. But it gives you a little of freedom to do that."

Sviggum did apologize for his comments. In his resignation letter to Chair Ken Powell, he called serving as vice chair an honor and "The University of Minnesota has so much to be proud of in regard to its performance and accomplishments."

"After our meeting on Saturday morning, I have come to the realization that I should resign from the Vice Chairmanship effective immediately. I owe that position to my colleagues who have shown disapproval in my actions. I do so humbly and thoughtfully, with knowledge that the success of the University of Minnesota is the most important focus and is much more important than any one person or position," the letter said.

Steve Sviggum's resignation letter.

This is a developing story.