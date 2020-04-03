University of Minnesota refunding students for some spring semester expenses, fees

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved a plan Friday to refund certain fees and expenses for students in light of the changes to university operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Earlier this week, U of M President Joan Gabel proposed the Comprehensive Student Fee Refund plan, which encompasses all students at all levels on all five campuses. The plan gives students “appropriate financial credit” for expenses and fees such as housing, meal plans, parking and their student services fee.

Students do not have to take any action to receive their refund, the university said the financial credit they are entitled to will be automatically placed in their student accounts within one month.

The refunds are being calculated using March 28, the day the governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect, as the first full day that most students could no longer use many on-campus services.

The refund plan offers a 100 percent credit for many charges related to student housing and access to other university services, prorated from March 28, the day the governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect, through the last day of finals in May or the end of individual contracts.

These expenses for which students will receive refunds include:

