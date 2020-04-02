University of Minnesota president proposes refunding student fees in light of COVID-19 pandemic

The University of Minnesota is considering refunding some student fees after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the university to move all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester and ask students not to return to campus if they had a safe place to go.

Wednesday, U of M President Joan Gabel announced a comprehensive student fee refund proposal she says encompasses all students at all levels on all five campuses. The proposal outlines “appropriate financial credit” in light of the changes in university operations due to the pandemic and the governor’s executive orders.

“This system-wide approach considers the Housing and Residential Life credits announced March 23, along with other expenses and fees in light of the ‘Stay at Home’ mandate and related circumstances that have emerged,” Gabel said in a letter to students, faculty and staff.

Last month, the U of M announced students who were no longer living in their residence hall or university-owned apartment would receive a flat credit of $1,200 for the remainder of the semester for their housing and dining fees. Students who were unable to return home have been allowed to continue living in university housing and use the dining facilities.

The Board of Regents will consider the president’s more comprehensive proposal at their meeting on Friday.