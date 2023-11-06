University of Minnesota earns top 25 spot in 2023 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota has been ranked among the top in Shanghai Ranking’s 2023 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.
According to the university, it was ranked in the top 25 globally in eight subjects.
University of Minnesota’s global rankings by subject
- Third in ecology
- Fourth in library and information science
- 13th in management
- 17th in communication
- 20th in economics
- 23rd in psychology
- 24th in medical technology
- 24th statistics
The University says 34 of their subjects ranked in the top 100 in the world.
Shanghai Rankings ranks more than 1,900 universities in 104 countries and regions in their 2023 Global Ranking Academic Subjects.
According to the University, Shanghai Rankings uses a variety of objective academic indicators and third-party data to measure performance.