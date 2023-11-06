University of Minnesota earns top 25 spot in 2023 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects

The University of Minnesota has been ranked among the top in Shanghai Ranking’s 2023 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.

According to the university, it was ranked in the top 25 globally in eight subjects.

University of Minnesota’s global rankings by subject

Third in ecology

Fourth in library and information science

13th in management

17th in communication

20th in economics

23rd in psychology

24th in medical technology

24th statistics

The University says 34 of their subjects ranked in the top 100 in the world.

Shanghai Rankings ranks more than 1,900 universities in 104 countries and regions in their 2023 Global Ranking Academic Subjects.

According to the University, Shanghai Rankings uses a variety of objective academic indicators and third-party data to measure performance.