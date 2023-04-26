Universal background checks, red flag provisions closer to law in Minnesota

A wide-ranging bill that sets budgets for Minnesota's courts and public safety systems could also include contentious provisions that add universal background checks on gun purchases, and red flag law provisions, which allow family members to petition the removal of firearms from a person.

The legislation, also known as H.F. 2890/S.F. 2909, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Moller (DFL-Shoreview), has provisions and language from several bills, including the omnibus judiciary finance bill, and omnibus public safety finance and policy bill.

"This is a historic investment in the long-term care and safety of all Minnesotans," said Rep. Mohamud Noor (DFL-Minneapolis).

After hours of discussion Tuesday night, the bill was tabled as the House adjourned before midnight due to rules that govern when debate ends for the safety of members.

With back-and-forth oftentimes contentious throughout discussion of proposed amendments to the legislation, DFL members said the proposals in total were about increasing public safety for all, while GOP members contented several provisions they felt violated both due process and the constitution.

"These are both controversial and consequential bills for the state of Minnesota, and will probably highlight the Democrats’ misplaced priorities," said Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring), also the House Minority Leader, prior to debate. "As our Senate colleagues coined it, this bill is the ‘get out of jail free card’ for criminals with historic rates of violent crime right now in our state. Putting criminals over the safety of Minnesotans is a horrible policy that can’t be explained."

Republicans members ultimately failed to remove language from the legislation to limit the universal background checks and red flag law provisions, as well as, the prohibition of no-knock warrants — a taking point this session following the death of Amir Locke in Minneapolis.

However, it's not clear yet if the measures can pass the Senate and make it to the governor's desk.

Its companion bill passed the Senate by a vote of 34-33 on April 14, along party lines, with the DFL edging the slim majority after taking control in the last election.

Before packaged legislation can go to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz to be signed into law, a conference committee of three to five members from both the Minnesota House and Senate will convene to iron out the difference between each — often seen as an act of compromise.

Currently, the Senate version does not contain the two gun-control provisions that are in the House bill.

Retail theft, rape kit testing, women missing

Several sections in the bill seek to either bolster or clarify current public safety measures, including adding new laws and agency requirement.

If passed, the bill could also: