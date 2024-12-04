UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson killed in NYC: Reaction

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York City on Wednesday in what police called a "brazen, targeted attack." His killing has led to local leaders, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, sharing their condolences.

Paulette Thompson, Brian Thompson's wife, releases statement

Paulette Thompson, Brian Thompson's wife, told FOX 9 via text message, "We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian. Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your well wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time."

UnitedHealth Group's statement

In a statement, UnitedHealth Group said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

Minnesota leaders react

In a statement on X, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, "This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota. Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

In a statement on Facebook, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said, "This is a horrifying and shocking act of violence. My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota."

FOX 9 has reached out to UnitedHealthcare for comment.

What happened

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. near West 54th Street and 6th Avenue outside the Hilton Hotel. According to police, Thompson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Who is Brian Thompson? United Healthcare CEO fatally shot in targeted attack

Police said that Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest and leg shortly before his UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting.

Police said at a press conference Wednesday morning this was a "brazen, targeted attack," with the suspect waiting for their intended target in this "premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

"It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes and as the victim was walking to the conference hotel, the suspect approached from behind and fired several rounds, striking the victim at least once in the back and at least once in the right calf," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch said many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target.

The suspect fled after the shooting, first on foot and then on e-bike, police said. No arrests have been made but there is a reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Although police said this was a targeted attack, the motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

The NYPD said it is working with law enforcement in Minnesota on this investigation.

Who is Thompson?

UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group)

Thompson, who was married with two children, was named the chief executive officer for Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to his bio on UnitedHealth Group's website.

Before becoming CEO, he served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare government programs including Medicare & Retirement and Community & State and was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement.

Thompson joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004.

Before he joined UnitedHealth Group, Thompson was a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group – the parent company to UnitedHealthcare – is the largest health insurance company by market share, according to the American Medical Association. UnitedHealthcare is ranked fifth on the Fortune 500 and employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. The health care giant provides insurance for more than 49 million people in the United States. Its Optum segment also provides care, runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits management businesses and offers technology services.

Why was Brian Thompson in New York?

Thompson was in town for UnitedHealthcare’s 2024 investor conference. According to UnitedHealthcare’s website, the company was set to stream the conference beginning at 8 a.m., but no stream had been shared as of 9:30 a.m. CNBC reports that the conference, which was taking place at the hotel where Thompson was shot, has been canceled.

Bloomberg reports that United Healthcare executive presentations were underway until 9:10 a.m., when the company addressed the crowd.

"We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation" Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said, according to Bloomberg.