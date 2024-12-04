LIVE UPDATES: UnitedHealthcare CEO killed outside NYC hotel in targeted attack

The Brief Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot Wednesday morning. He was in New York City and was shot outside a hotel before his UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who lives in Minnesota, was fatally shot in New York City Wednesday morning, sources told FOX. The shooting was not random.

What we know

Police released a photo of the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (NYPD)

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. near West 54th Street and 6th Avenue outside the Hilton Hotel. According to police, the victim was taken to Mount Sinai West, where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources confirmed to FOX that Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest and leg shortly before his UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting.

The shooting was not random, according to police sources.

The suspect, who is being sought, fled after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Although police sources said this was a targeted attack, it's unclear what the motive was for the shooting.

Who is Thompson?

UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group)

Thompson was named the chief executive officer for Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to his bio on UnitedHealth Group's website.

Before becoming CEO, he served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare government programs including Medicare & Retirement and Community & State and was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement.

Thompson joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004.

Before he joined UnitedHealth Group, Thompson was a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group – the parent company to UnitedHealthcare – is the largest health insurance company by market share, according to the American Medical Association. UnitedHealthcare is ranked fifth on the Fortune 500 and employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. The health care giant provides insurance for more than 49 million people in the United States. Its Optum segment also provides care, runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits management businesses and offers technology services.

Why was Brian Thompson in New York?

Thompson was in town for UnitedHealthcare’s 2024 investor conference. According to UnitedHealthcare’s website, the company was set to stream the conference beginning at 8 a.m., but no stream had been shared as of 9:30 a.m. CNBC reports that the conference, which was taking place at the hotel where Thompson was shot, has been canceled.

Bloomberg reports that United Healthcare executive presentations were underway until 9:10 a.m., when the company addressed the crowd.

"We’re dealing with a very serious medical situation" Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said, according to Bloomberg.

What they're saying

In a statement, UnitedHealth Group said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

In a statement on X, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, "This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota. Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

In a statement on Facebook, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said, "This is a horrifying and shocking act of violence. My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.