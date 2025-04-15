UnitedHealthcare campus threat suspect charged with several felonies

The Brief Ian Wagner, of Hopkins, faces felony charges of threats of violence and illegal firearm possession after a standoff with authorities near the United Healthcare campus in Minnetonka on Monday. A search of Wagner’s vehicle following its resolution found a .38 caliber revolver with five rounds of live ammunition in the cylinder, and a baggie containing 16 additional rounds — both on the front passenger seat, charges say. Wagner is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail.



Ian Stanley Wagner, 26, of Hopkins, faces several counts of felony possession of a firearm and threats of violence after a standoff at the UnitedHealthcare campus in Minnetonka on Monday.

Minnetonka UnitedHealthcare threat

What we know:

Authorities say Wagner contacted the FBI Minneapolis Field Office around 10:45 a.m. Monday and made threats against the UnitedHealthcare facility if "specific demands were not met."

The call prompted a response from both local and federal authorities, with law enforcement contacting eight nearby commercial buildings to go into lockdown.

According to charges filed on Tuesday, Minnetonka police say they know Wagner to have mental health challenges and a history of engaging in harassing behavior.

In a statement to FOX 9, the FBI credits a quick response by agents and local police in Minnetonka for bringing a safe ending to the situation that lasted 50 minutes from the initial phone call to a surrender.

Wagner vehicle search

Dig deeper:

A search of Wagner’s vehicle following the incident resolution found a .38 caliber revolver with five rounds of live ammunition in the cylinder, and a baggie containing 16 additional rounds — both on the front passenger seat, charges state.

A continued investigation found a recorded 911 call from that morning in which he told a 911 dispatcher that he would be firing into the UnitedHealth building if criminal charges against him were not dropped.

Suspect in court

What's next:

Wagner is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail being held on warrants in three other cases as well, after being charged via warrant on April 1 with violating a harassment restraining order.

He also faces a probation violation related to a threats of violence case from last year. He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for those cases.