Suspect in custody after large police presence at United Healthcare in Minnetonka

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a large police presence on the campus of United Healthcare in Minnetonka late Monday morning.

What’s happening at United Healthcare?

What we know:

Authorities have not said why there is a large police presence, or what is happening. The police presence appears to be off Bren Road, in the area of Highway 169 and Highway 62.

A source tells FOX 9 United Healthcare employees have been told to stay in their office and stay away from outside windows.

A large police presence near United Health Group in Minnetonka on April 14, 2025. (FOX 9)

Minnetonka police were monitoring the situation, and said a suspect was taken into custody without incident just after noon on Monday. There is no remaining threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Stay with FOX 9 for more details as they become available.