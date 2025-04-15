Suspect arrested after UnitedHealthcare campus scare due in court

The Brief The man accused of making a threat against the UnitedHealthcare campus on Monday is due in court Tuesday. The suspect has not been charged in the UnitedHealthcare incident. However, he faces charges in three other cases, including a probation violation in a past threats of violence case.



The man arrested by Minnetonka police on Monday, after he reportedly made "threats of violence" at the United Healthcare campus in Minnetonka, is due in court on Tuesday.

Suspect accused of threats against UnitedHealthcare

What we know:

FBI Minneapolis tells FOX 9 the suspect sparked a scare at the UnitedHealthcare campus and a standoff in a nearby parking lot on Monday.

Agents say the man contacted the FBI Minneapolis Field Office around 10:45 a.m. Monday and made threats against the United Healthcare facility if "specific demands were not met."

FBI agents say there's no evidence the man had any "specific grievances against United Healthcare."

Timeline:

The call sparked a large police response near the UnitedHealthcare campus and eventually a standoff with the suspect at a neighboring property. The FBI was able to contact the man via a phone call and negotiate a safe ending to the situation.

Agents say the man peacefully surrendered about 45 minutes after the police response.

What they're saying:

The FBI credited a quick response by agents and local police in Minnetonka for bringing a safe ending to the situation.

"This swift and peaceful resolution underscores the strength of partnership between law enforcement," agents wrote. "The investigation remains active and there is no further information available at this time."

Suspect in court

What's next:

The suspect is being held in Hennepin County Jail awaiting charges in the UnitedHealthcare incident. He's also being held on warrants in three other cases.

The suspect was charged via warrant on April 1 with violating a harassment restraining order. The details of those cases weren't available in the online court record.

The man also faces a probation violation related to a threats of violence case from last year. He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for those cases.

It's unclear what charges he might face in the UnitedHealthcare case. The suspect is being held on probable cause threats of violence for that incident.