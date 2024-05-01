United Methodists vote to repeal ban on LGBTQ clergy

For 30 years, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church has fully welcomed all people regardless of their sexual orientation. Now the congregation will no longer have to go against church policy to do so.

"I am elated. I am moved by the power of this opening up of the possibilities of grace and inclusion of all people," said lead pastor Rev. Elizabeth Macauley.

The global body that governs United Methodist Churches around the world voted to repeal its long-standing ban on LGBTQ+ clergy. The General Conference also voted to remove penalties for clergy who perform a same-sex wedding.

It also prohibits regional administrators from forbidding a church from hosting a same-sex wedding or requiring it to.

"It's so historic. I spent a good time weeping today," said Macaulay.

Same-sex marriage and gay clergy have been divisive for the denomination for half a century, causing roughly a quarter of its congregations to leave. But many conservatives who upheld the ban in the past have left the church, setting the stage for this General Conference to move in a progressive direction.

"There are churches and people that have been advocating and working for this for decades," said Macaulay.

Church leaders at Hennepin Avenue say repealing the ban is the answer to their prayers. But the work to heal the hurt caused by the denomination's non-inclusion in the past is just beginning.

"We are alive and we're excited to see what the future has for us," said Macaulay.

The repeal of the ban goes into effect on Friday when the General Conference is scheduled to wrap up.