UHC, M Fairview Health reach 'agreement in principle' for patients

The Brief UnitedHealthcare and M Health Fairview have reached a tentative agreement to end a potential contract dispute. Without the agreement, about 125,000 potential patients would be looking for new in-network coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026. A current five-year contract between M Health Fairview and UnitedHealthcare is set to end in 2025.



Negotiations between health care service providers UnitedHealthcare (UHC) and M Health Fairview have resulted in a "tentative agreement," that without would have left an estimated 125,000 potential patients looking for new in-network coverage.

UnitedHealthcare, M Health Fairview reach principle agreement

What we know:

In a statement provided to FOX 9 on Tuesday, a spokesperson with UHC said that, "an agreement in principle" had been reached with M Health Fairview, and that the "multi-year agreement will provide continued, uninterrupted network access to Fairview Health for people enrolled in employer-sponsored commercial plans as well as our Medicaid plan in Wisconsin."

The backstory:

A current five-year contract between M Health Fairview and UnitedHealthcare is set to end in 2025.

Without a new deal, M Health Fairview has warned patients that they could become an out-of-network provider for UnitedHealthcare and UMR plans starting Jan. 1, 2026 – effecting potentially up to 125,000 patients.

Why you should care:

The outcome of the agreement would have a direct impact on patients' healthcare costs and access to services.

Both companies have been seeking support for their financial positions and increases, highlighting the financial pressures on providers, insurers, and employers.