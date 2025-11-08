M Health Fairview, UnitedHealthcare contract dispute impacts 125,000 patients

The Brief M Health Fairview and UnitedHealthcare are in contract negotiations for 2026. Without an agreement, M Health Fairview may become out-of-network in January. The dispute could affect 125,000 patients.



M Health Fairview and UnitedHealthcare are currently at odds over contract negotiations for 2026, potentially impacting thousands of patients.

Negotiation details

What we know:

M Health Fairview has warned patients that if an agreement isn't reached, they will become an out-of-network provider for UnitedHealthcare and UMR plans starting Jan. 1, 2026. This could affect 125,000 patients who rely on their services.

What they're saying:

M Health Fairview claims UnitedHealthcare's current contract demands would force them to make difficult choices.

They tell FOX 9 in a statement in part:

"Unfortunately, UnitedHealthcare’s current commercial contract demands would force Fairview to make impossible choices— cutting services, limiting access— impacting our ability to deliver fully on our promise to our patients and communities," M Health Fairview Chief Medical Officer said.

UnitedHealthcare provided a statement which said, in part:

Fairview is demanding a more than 23% price hike for our commercial plans that would make it significantly more expensive than any health system in the Twin Cities. Fairview’s proposal would increase health care costs by approximately $121 million, which would come out of the operating budgets of local employers.

Contract expiration

The backstory:

The current commercial contract between M Health Fairview and UnitedHealthcare is a five-year agreement that ends this year. This expiration is driving the urgency in negotiations.

"What we're dealing with here is, providers are in a pinch, with regard to the advancements in healthcare that costs money, insurers and third party administrators such as United Healthcare are in a pinch. Employers are in a significant pinch," said Mike Hatch, attorney and former Attorney General.

Why you should care:

The outcome of these negotiations could have a direct impact on patients' healthcare costs and access to services. Both companies are seeking support for their positions, highlighting the financial pressures on providers, insurers, and employers.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if an agreement will be reached before the contract expires and what specific compromises might be made.