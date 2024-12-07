UHC CEO killed: Backpack believed to be suspect's found with Monopoly money inside

The Brief Authorities continue the manhunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams stating progress is being made. Security measures have increased at UnitedHealthcare's Minnetonka headquarters and other locations, while investigators are analyzing evidence such as DNA from a backpack and items left at the scene. The suspect, who used a fake ID and burner phone, left messages on shell casings criticizing the healthcare industry, signaling a deliberate motive.



The manhunt continues for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brain Thompson in New York, as the mayor of New York told reporters at a holiday party, "The net is tightening" on finding the gunman.

Fencing surrounds the UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka. Saturday crews were seen unloading fencing from a bobcat to add another layer of security. A police surveillance camera is also in place to keep watch.

Investigators are looking for the gunman who has been on the run since Thompson was killed on Wednesday. On Saturday, the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, told reporters that authorities are closing in on the person who killed Thompson.

What we know so far

Police say the suspect got on the Greyhound bus in Atlanta on Nov. 27 to New York. He then used a fake New Jersey ID to check into a hostel before the shooting.

Photos were released showing his face in the lobby of that hostel.

On Friday, NYPD investigators found a backpack in Central Park West they believe belonged to the suspect. New York media outlets are reporting that inside there was a jacket and Monopoly money was found.

Also, there was also a discarded water bottle and protein bar wrapper that will be tested for DNA.

The suspect dropped a burner phone in an alley after the shooting.

Investigators also say they found three shell casings with the words "deny," "depose" and "delay," which are popular phrases to criticize the healthcare industry.

Saturday divers searched the waters of Central Park for the murder weapon, but it's unclear if anything was found.

Back in Minnesota, Medica Insurance Company, also in Minnetonka, announced Friday it is temporarily closing its headquarters until Dec. 13 out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators told Fox News Digital the words were clearly intentionally left to make a statement. The suspect has been on the run since Wednesday.



