Minnesota weather: Subzero temperatures to start the week

Sunday brings subzero temperatures to most of the state, and they will linger until Tuesday. A wind chill advisory is set for most of the state until Tuesday, while west and southwest Minnesota are under a wind chill warning.

The sun is finally peaking through the clouds Sunday, but it's not making it any warmer. Sunday afternoon will have a high of -1, but with the wind chill it will feel like -20 outside. Sunday night will be dangerously cold, with an overnight low of -10 degrees and wind chills in the -30s.

Monday will be even colder with a high temperature of -2 degrees, and a wind chill of -20. Temperatures are expected to reach above zero by midday Tuesday. The rest of the week will be chilly, with temperatures only climbing into the low teens periodically throughout the week,

