Minnesota weather: Subzero temperatures to start the week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
MN weather: A subzero start to the week

Temperatures continue to be subzero Sunday morning, with a wind chill advisory set for most of the state. Southwest Minnesota has a wind chill warning set. Both are expected to last through Tuesday. Wind chills could get as low as -35 degrees, while in southwest Minnesota wind chills could get down to -45 degrees. Temperatures won't start getting slightly warmer until Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday brings subzero temperatures to most of the state, and they will linger until Tuesday. A wind chill advisory is set for most of the state until Tuesday, while west and southwest Minnesota are under a wind chill warning. 

The sun is finally peaking through the clouds Sunday, but it's not making it any warmer. Sunday afternoon will have a high of -1, but with the wind chill it will feel like -20 outside. Sunday night will be dangerously cold, with an overnight low of -10 degrees and wind chills in the -30s. 

Monday will be even colder with a high temperature of -2 degrees, and a wind chill of -20. Temperatures are expected to reach above zero by midday Tuesday. The rest of the week will be chilly, with temperatures only climbing into the low teens periodically throughout the week, 

Here is your seven-day forecast:
 

