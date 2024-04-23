U of M pro-Palestinian encampment dispersed by police

article

A group of students at the University of Minnesota set up a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus early Tuesday morning, which was later dispersed by police.

Social media posts show several tents set up outside Walter Library, located on the East Bank campus. Police arrived at the scene and appeared to start taking down signs as students were chanting. The protesters later dispersed after authorities arrived, and the tents were taken down just before 8 a.m.

The protest is similar to what has been seen at college campuses across the country. At campuses like NYU and Yale, protests have led to arrests or canceled classes. Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter was one of more than 100 demonstrators who were arrested on Thursday at Columbia University during a pro-Palestinian protest encampment.

It is unclear whether any protesters were arrested at the University of Minnesota. FOX 9 contacted the U of M police for more information.