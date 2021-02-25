'Tyler Johnson Day' declared on Friday for Minneapolis Public Schools

article

Minneapolis Public Schools will be celebrating "Tyler Johnson Day" on Friday in honor of the North High School alum who recently won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At North, Johnson was a standout quarterback. He later took his talents to the Minnesota Gophers, where he blossomed as a wide receiver. As a rookie in the NFL, Johnson played a key role for the Buccaneers during their playoff run to victory.

In honor of Johnson, MPS is encouraging the district to wear athletic gear, use #MPSTJDAY on social media, and use a commemorative computer background during virtual meetings and distance learning.

Hennepin County will also light the Lowry Avenue Bridge in gold, light blue and white in Johnson's honor.