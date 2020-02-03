Two women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce residence hall

article

Two women are dead and a child wounded following a triple shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M Commerce campus.

University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responded to a call just after 10:15 a.m. at the Pride Rock Residence Hall and found two dead women in a room. A two-year-old boy was also in the room and was injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police haven't yet released details about the victims and motive for the shooting. They also have not given any details about a suspect.

Video from SKY 4 showed officers wrapping crime scene tape around Pride Rock, including its parking lot and courtyard area.

“It’s kind of scary because I was probably 200 yards from Pride Rock. I had my headphones in,” said sophomore Dillon Hubbard. “I had plenty of people texting me asking me am I OK. It’s something you think would not happen to you but it can have anywhere.”

The campus was temporarily placed on lockdown and all students, faculty and staff were asked to shelter in place. That lockdown was later lifted, but police still have the residence hall blocked off because of the ongoing investigation.

Texas A&M Commerce said the Rayburn Student Center is open for students who cannot get back into their dorm room because of the investigation or who would like to talk to counselors. Classes were also canceled for the rest of the day and will not resume until Thursday.