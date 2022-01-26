Twin Metals mineral leases near BWCA canceled by Dept. of Interior

The mineral leases for Twin Metals Minnesota in northeast Minnesota have been canceled, the Department of the Interior announced Wednesday.

The Department says the leases held by Twin Metals were "improperly renewed" by in 2019.

"The Department of the Interior takes seriously our obligations to steward public lands and waters on behalf of all Americans. We must be consistent in how we apply lease terms to ensure that no lessee receives special treatment," said Secretary Deb Haaland in a release. "After a careful legal review, we found the leases were improperly renewed in violation of applicable statutes and regulations, and we are taking action to cancel them."

In October, the Biden Administration ordered a study that could ban mining near the BWCA for 20 years.

The Chilean-owned Twin Metals appealed that decision before today;'s ru8ling.