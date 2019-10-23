Twin Cities woman organizing collection drive for Hurricane Dorian relief

article

More than a month ago, the Bahamas was devastated by Hurricane Dorian. As thousands of residents work to rebuild, a Twin Cities woman with ties to the island nation is behind a fundraising effort to help those in need.

“It’s not new to us, but this thing? This was something else, it was a beast,” said Dr. Verna Cornelia Price as she recalled the moments when the hurricane hit.

Strong winds wiped out homes and claimed lives. Cameras were rolling when Dr. Price’s niece and children were rescued from rising flood waters.

“It was, it was devastating,” said Dr. Price.

The powerful hurricane left parts of the island nation in ruins.

Dr. Price says the devastation that has left thousands of people homeless.

“Now that it’s settled and the devastation is clearly there, you know people have stopped talking about it, but my family is living with it,” she said.

Now, Dr. Price, who leads the Power of People Leadership Institute, a mentoring program in north Minneapolis, is collecting food and supplies to help relatives and others in need.

“We have a whole list that goes from generators to beds, to water, to household items, to sheets, to towels to flashlights to batteries,” said Dr. Price.

This weekend she will be collecting donations in what will be a long path to recovery.

“My hope is that it is stock full with items,” she said.

The event will take place this weekend on October 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and October 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The collection and packing site will be at New Hope Church at 4225 Gettysburg Avenue in New Hope, Minnesota.

