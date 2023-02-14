Twin Cities sees historic rain on Valentine's Day

It was Buddy Holly who claimed it was "raining in my heart," but Valentine's Day was a record-breaking wet one in the metro.

An incredible amount of moisture for February meant Tuesday became the rainiest Feb. 14 in state history, with .53 inches of rainfall by 9 p.m. The previous record was .43 inches.

However, commute issues could arrive overnight and into tomorrow as cold air moved in.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday northwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning with possibly 3–5 inches of snow while west of the metro is under a winter weather advisory. Northern Minnesota could see 2-4 inches of snow during all of this.