Twin Cities Pride Parade kicks off in Minneapolis

Published  June 29, 2025 11:08am CDT
Pride
Aerial view of the Twin Cities Pride Parade in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

    • One of the biggest Pride parades in the country is kicking off in Minneapolis.
    • The end of Pride month is being celebrated with a parade that started at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue.
    • Loring Park is still packed with festivities that are set to wrap up at 6 p.m. Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities Pride Parade is in full swing in Minneapolis.

Raw footage of the Twin Cities Pride Parade will be uploaded above.

This comes after the movement met funding challenges after Target announced an end to its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals. 

The Source: This story uses aerial footage of the Twin Cities Pride parade and past FOX 9 reporting.

