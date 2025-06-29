Twin Cities Pride Parade kicks off in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities Pride Parade is in full swing in Minneapolis.
This comes after the movement met funding challenges after Target announced an end to its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals.
