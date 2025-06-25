2025 Pride events held throughout Twin Cities this weekend: List



Pride Month is well underway, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and its history of fighting for equality.

Several communities throughout Minnesota are hosting events to cap the month off with festivities. A list of some can be found below.

St. Paul Saints Pride Night

June 26

CHS Field; 7 p.m.

Dress in your rainbow best and come out to see the Saints take on Louisville Bats.

The game also coincides with its "Thirsty Thursdays" promotion, offering $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Pride Beer Dabbler 2025

June 27

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden; 6-9:30 p.m.

Raise your glasses as Pride flags line the sculpture garden outside the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

The 13th annual Pride Beer Dabbler plans to offer more than 70 Minnesota breweries and cideries. Early-bird tickets are available, offering access at 5 p.m.

Twin Cities Pride Festival and parade

June 28, 29

Loring Park; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (June 28), 19 a.m. to 6 p.m. (June 29)

Often considered the headquarters of Pride weekend in the Twin Cities, and the second-largest Pride festival in the nation, Loring Park will be filled with more than 650 vendors, community resource groups, artists and more.

A parade will cap off the weekend, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, starting at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue.

Rainbow Run 5K

June 29

BF Nelson Park; 9 a.m.

In conjunction with the official Pride event, the annual Rainbow Run will occur again this year prior to the parade.

The race begins at 9 a.m. at BF Nelson Park, runs down the parade route, and ends at the Minneapolis Community & Technical College. A kid’s dash will begin at 10:45 a.m.

All athletic levels are welcome to attend, but registration is encouraged.

Minneapolis People's Pride

June 28

Powderhorn Park; 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Billed as a "non-corporate alternative Pride event in Minneapolis" following the backlash over corporate DEI decisions since Trump was elected, the event is said to feature multiple vendors and free food.

Northern Minnesota CampOUT

August 7-10

West Forty RV Park Campground, Gilbert

Looking ahead, the festivities won’t end in June.

People in northern Minnesota are encouraged to enjoy an LGBTQ+ safe space, make new friends and explore the beauty of the wilderness with a "CampOUT’ weekend coordinated by Range Iron Pride.

According to its site, "the goal of our CampOUT weekend is to provide members of the LGBTQIA+ community throughout Minnesota and surrounding states with a safe space to gather and enjoy the great outdoors of Minnesota's Iron Range."

More details on the weekend, and registration information, can be found here.