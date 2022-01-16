Twin Cities performing arts groups implement new COVID-19 measures

article

A group of Minnesota performing arts organizations is implementing some of the strictest COVID-19 measures we've seen.

Beginning next month to go to a show put on by the Ordway, Minnesota Opera, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, or the Schubert Club, you will need proof of a booster shot or have a negative test. On top of that, you are required to wear a mask that is not a cloth one.

In the last month, the Ordway has canceled four performances because of a number of COVID-19 cases among the show’s crew, so now they’re taking more action. On Sunday afternoon, the Ordway Center welcomed a crowd of concertgoers inside to see the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s latest show.

"I was worried this performance was going to be canceled because the first three of this month were canceled, and I was keeping my fingers crossed," said Hiltje Loyd.

President and CEO Chris Harrington says the changes are to ensure that the shows can go on.

"I recognize that this may be an inconvenience for some, but requirements like this aren’t unique to the Ordway," said Harrington.

"It’s for the good of everybody," agreed Loyd.

This latest decision was made because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

"If this pandemic has taught us anything it’s that we have to remain flexible and agile to really respond to this ever-changing situation," said Harrington.

All guests will still be required to wear a face mask, and notably, cloth masks are no longer acceptable. Instead, you’ll need an N95, KN95, or surgical mask to get you through the door.

"I’m prepared, I could double up if I need to. That’s not a big deal," said Loyd. "We’re all trying to get back to normal and if that’s what it takes to be able to do that."