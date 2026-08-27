Arguments heard over releasing records in federal conspiracy case against MN 15

The Brief A group of 15 people were federally indicted in June facing conspiracy charges during Operation Metro Surge. A defense attorney recently filed a motion for a judge to order the federal government to turn over additional surveillance records. Arguments were heard inside the Minneapolis federal courthouse Thursday.



A defense attorney in the federal conspiracy case against the group known as the "Minnesota 15" argued for the release of more surveillance-related records from the federal government.

That motion was heard in federal court in Minneapolis on Thursday as both sides argued over whether more discovery was necessary.

Surveillance concerns

The backstory:

This stems from charges announced in June where 15 people were federally indicted. According to prosecutors, they were charged with "conspiracy to impede federal officers" during Operation Metro Surge.

All 15 have pleaded not guilty in the case.

A motion filing, from attorney Kevin Riach who represents defendant Issac Sant, showed federal agents conducted surveillance in the city. He argued for the release of more documents and information related to those surveillance efforts.

What they're saying:

After the hearing ended, supporters of the group gathered outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis.

"We’re here today because we just heard a motion that my counsel has filed for more discovery to reveal the scope of the spying the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the people of Twin Cities," said defendant Isaac Sant.

"This was an excuse for the government to invade the privacy and look for ways to persecute all this real large sector of our community to intimidate any kind of civic involvement," said Jordan Kushner, defense attorney for a defendant.

The other side:

A DHS spokesperson has said the agency does not comment on on-going investigations and investigative methods.

What's next:

U.S. District Judge David Schultz plans to issue an order soon on this motion, but an exact timeline is unclear.