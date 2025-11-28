Trump Thanksgiving message attacks Somali refugees, Minnesota Gov. Walz

article

The Brief A late-night Thanksgiving message from President Trump blamed refugees, including Somalis in Minnesota, for "social dysfunction in America." The next day, the administration announced it is halting all asylum seekers in the wake of the National Guard shooting in Washington, D.C. The president also called the Minnesota governor a slur that is used against people with intellectual disabilities. Minnesota Gov. Walz responded by posting, "Release the MRI results."



President Donald Trump posted a Thanksgiving message that disparaged Somali refugees in Minnesota and used a slur for people with intellectual disabilities to describe the state's governor.

President Trump Thanksgiving post

What they're saying:

The post, shared by President Trump just before 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, began by saying, "A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being "Politically Correct," and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration."

He then disparaged the majority of foreigners in the United States, saying most are "welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels."

The president also claimed the "refugee burden" is the cause of social dysfunction in the country before calling Gov. Walz a slur for people with intellectual disabilities and insulting Rep. Omar.

"As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for "prey" as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously r******* Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst "Congressman/woman" in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…"

The post continued with the president saying he will "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries, to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

Gov. Walz response

The other side:

Minnesota Gov. Walz responded by posting, "Release the MRI results."

Immigration impact

What we know:

The Trump administration said it is halting all asylum seekers in the wake of the National Guard shooting in Washington, D.C., according to an alert from the Associated Press.

The director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, said in a post on the social platform X that this will be paused "until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible."

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long the pause will be in effect, or if it will be challenged in any capacity.

The president did not name any countries that would have restricted migration, but said it would apply to "all Third World Countries."

The backstory:

This comes after the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., one of whom died from her wounds.

Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal is a suspect in the shooting that killed Sarah Beckstrom and injured fellow Guard member Andrew Wolfe in Washingon, D.C. on Wednesday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted Wednesday in a post on X, "The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration."

President Donald Trump referred to the perpetrator as a "monster" during remarks on Thursday, noting that he was "in serious condition."

Dig deeper:

Earlier this week, the president announced the end of Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota. However, such a decision legally requires action from the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

Executive Director of the Advocates for Human Rights Michele Garnett McKenzie noted that there are about 700 people in the U.S. with protected status from Somalia, with approximately 500 residing in Minnesota. She emphasized that any termination of this status must be published and cannot take effect earlier than 60 days after publication.

Each applicant for Temporary Protected Status must file paperwork, pay a fee, pass a background check, and have their application reviewed every 12 to 18 months to maintain their status, McKenzie explained.

If the status is revoked, deportation proceedings may begin for those affected. Trump's announcement specifically targeted Somalis in Minnesota, but any program changes would apply nationwide.