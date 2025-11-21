Somali Minnesotans Temporary Protected Status ‘terminated’: Trump

The Brief President Trump posted on Truth Social Friday that he will end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Somalis in Minnesota. "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER" he wrote in the post. The national TPS program is granted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to immigrants of countries who cannot return home safely due to conditions like civil war or natural disaster.



President Trump announced on Friday that due to "fraudulent money laundering activity" coming from "Somali gangs", he is terminating the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program in Minnesota.

Minnesota’s Temporary Protected Status terminated

What we know:

Posting on Truth Social on Friday evening, Trump said that "under Governor Waltz" Minnesota has become a "hub" for fraudulent activities.

"Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER" he wrote.

The backstory:

The national TPS program is granted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to immigrants of countries who cannot return home safely due to conditions like civil war or natural disaster. A total of 17 countries are currently applicable for the designation.

Eligibility for the program is tied to each specific country designation, and Minnesota’s program falls under the DHS’ oversight.

Minnesota's TPS program currently has an existing extension through March 2026 for refugees from Somalia.

What they're saying:

Minnesota's politicians have begun to react to the Friday evening announcement.

FOX 9 has reached out to Gov. Walz office for comment.

Minnesota fraud

Dig deeper:

In recent years, Minnesota has dealt with massive fraud – most notably the Feeding our Future scheme that embezzled more than $250 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

On Friday, the 77th person involved in the scheme was charged.

Of the 77 people that have been charged so far, 56 people have pleaded guilty to their role in the scheme, and seven others have been convicted in two separate trials.