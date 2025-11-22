Trump ending TPS for Somalis in Minnesota: The numbers and what's next

The Brief President Trump announced plans to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota. Legal changes to the status must come from the Secretary of Homeland Security. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is visiting Minneapolis.



Homeland Security visit follows presidential announcement

What we know:

President Trump posted on Truth Social that he intends to terminate Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota. However, such a decision legally requires action from the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of Minneapolis Care, remarked, "I think this is a political act. We believe that this is fabricated and created for the single purpose to reign in the young conservatives in this country."

Temporary Protected Status allows immigrants who cannot safely return to their home country due to war or natural disasters to stay in the U.S. Michele Garnett McKenzie, Executive Director of the Advocates for Human Rights, explained that the Secretary of Homeland Security is responsible for determining the need for this status.

Legal process and implications

What they're saying:

Michele Garnett McKenzie noted that there are about 700 people in the U.S. with protected status from Somalia, with approximately 500 residing in Minnesota. She emphasized that any termination of this status must be published and cannot take effect earlier than 60 days after publication.

Each applicant for Temporary Protected Status must file paperwork, pay a fee, pass a background check, and have their application reviewed every 12 to 18 months to maintain their status, McKenzie explained.

If the status is revoked, deportation proceedings may begin for those affected. Trump's announcement specifically targeted Somalis in Minnesota, but any program changes would apply nationwide.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what Secretary Noem's visit will entail or if any immediate actions will be taken regarding the Temporary Protected Status for Somalis.