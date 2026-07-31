Trump blames Minnesota's 'gross incompetence' for cyberattack on water systems, not Iran

The Brief President Donald Trump blamed Minnesota, not Iran, for a cyberattack on the state’s water systems during a Cabinet meeting Friday. The comments come a day after the New York Times reported U.S. officials suspect Iran-linked hackers may be responsible for the attack. About 36 Minnesota community water systems were targeted in a coordinated cyberattack this week.



President Donald Trump said Friday he does not believe Iran is responsible for the cyberattack targeting Minnesota water systems, instead blaming Gov. Tim Walz and the state for being "grossly incompetent."

Trump blames Minnesota for recent cyberattack

What Trump is saying:

Trump commented about the cyberattack that targeted at least 36 Minnesota water systems during a Cabinet meeting on Friday morning.

"We heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack, and they blame it on Iran. I don't think so. I think I blame it on Minnesota because they're grossly incompetent," Trump said.

Trump also criticized Gov. Tim Walz, saying, "I would blame it on Minnesota and the governor, the corrupt governor of Minnesota. They like to say, 'Oh, is Iran?' Iran should be so lucky. Iran's got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota."

Walz responds to Trump comments

How Walz is responding:

Gov. Walz responded to the president's comments on Friday morning, saying the president "knows exactly who is responsible for this attack," noting that the cyberattack affected multiple states, not just Minnesota.

"This is what modern warfare looks like, and it further illustrates there’s no plan to win a war with Iran," said Walz.

Walz also argued that cuts made by the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency left the U.S. "exposed" to cyberattacks, adding, "Thankfully, our experts in Minnesota were able to identify the vulnerability quickly and work with local communities to stop it."

The backstory:

The comments come a day after the New York Times reported that U.S. officials suspect Iran-linked hackers may be responsible for the attack. The Times report states that this is a preliminary assessment and officials have not yet determined for certain who is responsible for the cyberattacks.

Officials said it was possible the attacks may have been committed by someone posing as Iranian hackers in an attempt to increase tensions between the two nations – but experts told the New York Times that scenario was unlikely.

FOX 9 reached out to both state and federal officials to seek confirmation of the New York Times report. State officials deferred to federal investigators, stating they were best positioned to assess the actors. The state also didn't wish to speculate on the matter.

Cyberattack impacts Minnesota water systems

Big picture view:

This week, state officials reported technology for water systems at about 36 Minnesota communities had been targeted in a coordinated cyberattack.

"While the investigation is still ongoing, the FBI and EPA are warning utilities that hackers are trying to disrupt critical water infrastructure, and that the hackers targeted specific brands of control systems used by municipal water utilities," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar after receiving a briefing from U.S. National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross on Friday.

Officials said they were working with federal authorities and private sector companies to respond to the attacks and to secure systems. As of Tuesday, state officials said they weren't aware of any municipalities that were asking residents to alter drinking water usage.

On Monday, at least four cities publicly disclosed the attacks: Plymouth, South St. Paul, Maple Plain, and Braham. All four cities said disruptions were either minimal or mitigated.

On Wednesday, Plymouth officials announced they had restored communications with their water facilities and the system was back to running normally. The City of Maple Plain, which had declared a local emergency, also ended its emergency on Wednesday citing a stabilization of services.