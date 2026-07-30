Brooklyn Park teen murder suspect caught in Illinois after July 4th weekend park shooting

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at Hartkopf Park on Sunday, July 5. A 17-year-old male was arrested in Peoria, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 29, in connection with the case. The suspect is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.



Authorities have made another arrest in connection with the deadly July 5 shooting in Brooklyn Park.

Police respond to deadly shooting at Hartkopf Park

What we know:

Brooklyn Park Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at Hartkopf Park at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. They found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head and tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries.

Detectives launched an extensive investigation, which led to a Hennepin County judge issuing an arrest warrant for murder.

Officers provided lifesaving aid at the scene, but the victim could not be saved.

Suspect located and arrested out of state

Timeline:

On July 29, at about 6:30 p.m., the United States Marshals Service found and arrested a 17-year-old male in Peoria, Illinois. Police said the arrest was made safely and without incident.

The suspect is being held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center and is waiting to be brought back to Minnesota.

Police have not released the names of those involved, and the investigation remains active.

The backstory:

This is the second arrest in the fatal shooting. Another 17-year-old was arrested on July 8 in Hennepin County.