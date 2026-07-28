Wisconsin tornado: EF-3 storm struck Appleton and Menasha

The Brief Survey crews confirmed an EF-3 tornado struck Appleton and Menasha, Wisconsin, with winds up to 140 mph. The tornado tracked 12.1 miles through western Appleton and downtown Menasha before reaching Lake Winnebago. No fatalities or missing persons have been reported; the injury count remains unknown but is described as "low."



Survey crews in Wisconsin have determined the tornado that struck Appleton and Menasha was an EF-3 level storm, bringing wind speeds up to 140 miles per hour.

Wisconsin tornado

What we know:

Survey crews have now tracked the storm directly through western Appleton, into downtown Menasha, before it went on to Lake Winnebago.

Officials say the tornado had a destructive track length of 12.1 miles and a max width of 1,500 yards.

Wind speeds peaked at an estimated 140 miles per hour, rating it as an EF-3 level storm.

Local perspective:

The damage left behind by the storms was widespread in Appleton, Menasha, neighboring Neenah, and the village of Fox Crossing. Survey crews say numerous trees were uprooted and snapped, causing damage to homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service says the hardest hit areas appear to be Fox Crossing and Menasha, especially around Highway 10, where a home was destroyed in Menasha, and multiple businesses were heavily damaged.

Winnebago County officials discuss recovery efforts

Big picture view:

Officials in Winnebago County held a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the storm response.

So far, officials say there have been no reported fatalities or missing people from the storm. There were people hurt during the storms, but an exact injury count is not yet known. However, police described it as "low." Police attributed that to the fact that the storm hit at midday on a Monday while most people were at work.

The exact number of homes and businesses damaged is also not yet clear.

What they're saying:

"We're really still in the assessment phase of things. At the same time, we know that people are going without power, uncertainty about child care, housing," said Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz.

"There's so much destruction in Menasha that we don't have a clear through route to get through Menasha at this point, especially for larger vehicles," added Menasha Police Chief Matt Albrecht. "There's so many low-hanging wires and low-hanging branches. It's just not safe to send vehicles down those roads yet."

What's next:

County officials have requested an emergency declaration from the state.

A curfew is in effect for the City of Menasha and the Village of Fox Crossing. Efforts are still underway to restore power for the city.