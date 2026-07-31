Minnesota weather: Rainy, cooler Friday before a sunny weekend

The Brief A large storm system is bringing rain to southern and central Minnesota on Friday. Cooler temperatures and cloudy breezy conditions are expected, with drier weather by the evening. The weekend looks sunny and seasonable with highs in the 80s.



It's a rainy Friday with much cooler temperatures, but sunshine returns to Minnesota this weekend.

Soggy Friday with cooler temperatures

Rainy Friday:

A large storm system is bringing widespread rain across southern and central Minnesota Friday, providing much-needed moisture as most of the state continues to experience some level of drought.

Rain will gradually shift south and east through the day, with western Minnesota drying out by the afternoon. The Twin Cities is expected to see rain linger into the evening commute before skies begin clearing around sunset.

Cooler temperatures:

Friday will be cloudy, cool and breezy, with highs reaching the low to middle 70s across central and southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out around 73 degrees, while northern Minnesota reaches the 80s.

The rainy and cooler conditions come with a northeast breeze at 10 to 20 mph. Conditions dry out overnight as temperatures fall into the low to middle 60s, with a few upper 50s possible.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The weekend looks beautiful as temperatures hold in the low to middle 80s with less humid conditions.

Temperatures stay close to seasonable through much of next week. The next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)