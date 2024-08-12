Trooper Londregan back to work after Ricky Cobb II shooting

article

Trooper Ryan Londregan was reinstated to active status on Monday after an internal affairs investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing in the shooting of Ricky Cobb II.

What we know

Earlier this month, Londregan's legal team announced the trooper had been exonerated by internal affairs after charges were dropped against him in the shooting. That cleared the way for Londregan to return to active status.

On Monday, Minnesota State Patrol said Londregan is back to full-time status working out of Golden Valley. It's unclear if he has returned to patrol duty.

Background

Trooper Londregan was charged with murder for Cobb's death following a traffic stop along I-94 in Minneapolis in July 2023.

In June, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced she was dropping the case against Londregan, citing new evidence that she said made it "impossible" to move forward with the case.

Moriarty had faced criticism for her handling of the case, including hiring outside counsel to handle the case and ignoring early findings by a use-of-force expert.

Cobb's family reaction

The family of Ricky Cobb said they felt betrayed by Moriarty's decision to drop the case. After Moriarty's announcement, the family asked for an independent investigation into the case.