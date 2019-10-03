TripAdvisor will no longer sell tickets to attractions that breed or import whales or dolphins

Travel website TripAdvisor announced it will no longer sell tickets or generate revenue from any attractions that are involved with the captivity of ocean mammals.

“As a result any commercial facility that either breeds or imports cetaceans for public display will be banned from sale on TripAdvisor and Viator,” a press release said.

Cetaceans include whales, dolphins and porpoises, and TripAdvisor said the policy change comes as part of the company’s overall focus on animal wellness and conservation. TripAdvisor said the decision came after an “extensive consultation process” with marine biologists, zoologists and conservationists.

Any products currently on sale that breach the policy will be removed over the “next few months,” according to TripAdvisor. The policy is expected to go into full effect by the end of 2019.

But the policy does not apply to sanctuaries that provide care for the ocean mammals that have already been in captivity.

“Therefore, the policy includes several stipulations aimed at protecting the needs, safety and health of cetaceans currently in captivity, too,” the press release said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.