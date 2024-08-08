Willmar train derailment: 4 tankers carrying ethanol off rails

A train derailment in Willmar, Minnesota, late Wednesday evening derailed four tanker cars containing ethanol.

What we know

According to BNSF Railway – one of the largest freight railroad networks that operates throughout Minnesota – a train crossing at Lakeland Drive remained closed on Thursday after a derailment occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

As a result of the incident, four tanker cars went off the rail and on their side, and a total of eight rail cars were involved.

Willmar City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the crossing will be closed for most of Thursday as cars are cleared from the tracks by BNSF.

No fires or leaks have been reported, and Valiant says there is no danger to the public.

BNSF owns 32,500 miles of rail across the western two-thirds of the U.S.

Other BNSF derailments

Other BNSF train incidents in the past year include a July train derailment in Big Lake that closed an intersection and disrupted the Northstar Commuter Rail stop, which was set to carry people to Target Field. A Twins game was scheduled that day, and Metro Transit was unable to provide alternative transportation.

There was another derailment near Raymond, Minnesota that started a fire and involved 14 hazardous material tank cars. That resulted in a precautionary 1/2-mile evacuation radius, which affected about 800 residents.

A derailment near St. Cloud involved five cars that were carrying rocks when they tipped onto their sides.