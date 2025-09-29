Traffic safety cameras up and running in Minneapolis starting this week

The Brief Five traffic safety cameras have been placed at high-risk intersections across Minneapolis with the goal of deterring speeding drivers. Speeding drivers will get a warning, then face fines of between $40 and $80. The cameras only capture license plate numbers, and no facial recognition technology is used.



Traffic safety cameras are up at five separate locations across the city of Minneapolis and will start ticketing speeding drivers this week.

Traffic safety pilot program

What we know:

The city of Minneapolis is launching a pilot program on Tuesday that will automatically enforce the speed limit at several high-risk intersections.

Those intersections include:

Fremont Avenue North near West Broadway Avenue North

18th Avenue Northeast near Central Avenue Northeast

3rd Street North near 1st Avenue North

Chicago Avenue South near Franklin Avenue East

Nicollet Avenue South near 46th Street West

State law requires warning signs be posted in the area reminding drivers that cameras are there.

For now, the cameras will only track speeding drivers, but there are plans to expand to catch those who run red lights in the future.

The first time a driver is caught going more than 10 mph above the speed limit, they will get a warning.

After that, they'll get a $40 ticket or an $80 ticket if they are going more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

The cameras only catch license plate numbers, and no facial recognition technology is used.

What's next:

The pilot program is set to run through July 2029.

Minneapolis plans to expand the program to include a maximum of 42 cameras across the city.