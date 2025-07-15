Minneapolis traffic cams: Where new speed cameras will be placed
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis announced on Tuesday the locations where they will place new speed and red light cameras going up this year.
New traffic cameras
The backstory:
During the 2024 legislative session, the Minnesota Legislature approved pilot programs allowing the City of Minneapolis and Mendota Heights to test traffic cameras between August 2025 and July 2029. The legislation allowed the cities to set up both red light and speeding enforcement cameras.
Last week, the Minneapolis City Council approved a contract with vendor NovoaGlobal to run the traffic cameras program. Mayor Jacob Frey signed that contract on Tuesday.
Where are red light and speed cameras in Minneapolis?
What we know:
On Tuesday, the City of Minneapolis announced the first locations for traffic safety cameras in the city.
As of now, the city has selected five spots for cameras, including:
- Fremont Avenue North near West Broadway Avenue North
- 18th Avenue Northeast near Central Avenue Northeast
- 3rd Street North near 1st Avenue North
- Chicago Avenue South near Franklin Avenue East
- Nicollet Avenue South near 46th Street West
The city plans to add 11 more cameras in early 2026. Those locations will include:
- Fremont Avenue North near Dowling Avenue North
- Lyndale Avenue North near 26th Avenue
- Hennepin Avenue South near 7th Street
- 15th Avenue Southeast near 5th Street Southeast
- 5th Avenue South near 6th Street South
- Nicollet Avenue South near Franklin Avenue West
- 26th Street East near Cedar Avenue South
- Blaisdell Avenue South near 27th Street West
- Chicago Avenue South near 46th Street East
- 28th Avenue South near Minnehaha Parkway East
- 54th Street West near Lyndale Avenue South
What's next:
Minneapolis City officials say the cameras will be placed in September with drivers receiving warnings during the first month. The city will likely begin sending citations in October.
Meanwhile, Mendota Heights expects to put its cameras up in August.
How the cameras work
Dig deeper:
The speeding enforcement cameras will detect drivers going 10 miles or more over the speed limit. The cameras will record the speed, a photo of the rear license plate and a short video. The evidence will be sent to Minneapolis Traffic Control where an agent will review the evidence and decide on issuing a ticket.
Tickets will run $40 or $80 for drivers going 20 miles or more over the limit. For first offenses, drivers will get a warning. For the first ticket, there will be an option for drivers to take a traffic course instead of the fine, which will result in dismissal of the ticket when the course is completed. There is also an option to contest the citation.
A ticket and the evidence collected by the camera will be sent to the registered vehicle owner. A ticket will not go on a driver's record – except for CDL licenses.
Local perspective:
The state law requires the cameras to be placed within 2,000 feet of a school, in areas with known traffic safety concerns, and in "geographically distinct areas/multiple communities with differing socioeconomic conditions."
The city reviewed feedback from 1,200 residents when choosing the camera locations.
The Source: This story uses information from the City of Minneapolis and previous FOX 9 reporting.