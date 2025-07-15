Minneapolis traffic cams: Where new speed cameras will be placed

The Brief The City of Minneapolis has announced the streets where it will place speed and red light cameras this summer. Citations are expected to start in September. The pilot program was approved by state lawmakers last year and the city council recently approved a vendor.



The City of Minneapolis announced on Tuesday the locations where they will place new speed and red light cameras going up this year.

New traffic cameras

The backstory:

During the 2024 legislative session, the Minnesota Legislature approved pilot programs allowing the City of Minneapolis and Mendota Heights to test traffic cameras between August 2025 and July 2029. The legislation allowed the cities to set up both red light and speeding enforcement cameras.

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council approved a contract with vendor NovoaGlobal to run the traffic cameras program. Mayor Jacob Frey signed that contract on Tuesday.

Where are red light and speed cameras in Minneapolis?

What we know:

On Tuesday, the City of Minneapolis announced the first locations for traffic safety cameras in the city.

As of now, the city has selected five spots for cameras, including:

Fremont Avenue North near West Broadway Avenue North

18th Avenue Northeast near Central Avenue Northeast

3rd Street North near 1st Avenue North

Chicago Avenue South near Franklin Avenue East

Nicollet Avenue South near 46th Street West

The city plans to add 11 more cameras in early 2026. Those locations will include:

Fremont Avenue North near Dowling Avenue North

Lyndale Avenue North near 26th Avenue

Hennepin Avenue South near 7th Street

15th Avenue Southeast near 5th Street Southeast

5th Avenue South near 6th Street South

Nicollet Avenue South near Franklin Avenue West

26th Street East near Cedar Avenue South

Blaisdell Avenue South near 27th Street West

Chicago Avenue South near 46th Street East

28th Avenue South near Minnehaha Parkway East

54th Street West near Lyndale Avenue South

What's next:

Minneapolis City officials say the cameras will be placed in September with drivers receiving warnings during the first month. The city will likely begin sending citations in October.

Meanwhile, Mendota Heights expects to put its cameras up in August.

How the cameras work

Dig deeper:

The speeding enforcement cameras will detect drivers going 10 miles or more over the speed limit. The cameras will record the speed, a photo of the rear license plate and a short video. The evidence will be sent to Minneapolis Traffic Control where an agent will review the evidence and decide on issuing a ticket.

Tickets will run $40 or $80 for drivers going 20 miles or more over the limit. For first offenses, drivers will get a warning. For the first ticket, there will be an option for drivers to take a traffic course instead of the fine, which will result in dismissal of the ticket when the course is completed. There is also an option to contest the citation.

A ticket and the evidence collected by the camera will be sent to the registered vehicle owner. A ticket will not go on a driver's record – except for CDL licenses.

Local perspective:

The state law requires the cameras to be placed within 2,000 feet of a school, in areas with known traffic safety concerns, and in "geographically distinct areas/multiple communities with differing socioeconomic conditions."

The city reviewed feedback from 1,200 residents when choosing the camera locations.