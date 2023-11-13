Toys R Us flagship set to open at Mall of America, just in time for the holidays

A new Toys R Us flagship store is coming to the Mall of America, just in time for Black Friday.

The parent company of the toy store, WHP Global, recently announced a flagship store is coming to Minnesota, marking the retailer's second flagship store in the country. The Bloomington location is the first flagship store in partnership with Go! Retail Group with additional stores set to open next year, a press release said.

Toys R Us opened its first flagship at the retail center American Dream in New Jersey. It also has "shop-in-shops" in 452 Macy’s stores across the country.

"After the success we've experienced with our first flagship at American Dream and shops inside Macy's, bringing Toys R Us to Mall of America was a must. There is the perfect mix of entertainment and retail that makes it a highly trafficked go-to-destination for families year-round," said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys R Us at WHP Global. "I'm thrilled to open our first flagship with our new partners at Go! Retail Group as we continue to expand the Toys "R" Us brand through new concepts and to new locations around the world."

Toys R Us initially declared bankruptcy back in 2017 and closed all of its stores by 2021. WHP Global acquired a controlling stake in the toy retailer in April 2021. WHP Global then partnered with Macy’s to bring Toys R Us into Macy’s brick-and-mortar and online locations.

The new Toys R Us flagship store in the Mall of America will be over 11,000 square feet and will not only offer toys and games, but by 2024, flagship stores will have a café and ice cream parlor, a press release from WHP Global says.

"Toys R Us has played a role in creating special memories for so many of us," said Heather Brechbill-Swilley, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America. "We are excited to bring this playful and iconic brand to life at Mall of America for the next generation to enjoy. Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, this nostalgic brand will be the perfect addition for families and guests of all ages this holiday season."

The Mall of America will be hosting an opening weekend celebration for the new flagship from Nov. 17-19.