Tow truck driver pinned after truck hit by out-of-control SUV in Forest Lake: video

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Waseca County, Scott County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Martin County, Dakota County, Rice County, Isanti County, Renville County, Pope County, Anoka County, Chisago County, Steele County, Watonwan County, Washington County, Goodhue County, McLeod County, Freeborn County, Morrison County, Le Sueur County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Swift County, Brown County, Wright County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Ramsey County, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Mower County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Polk County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Crow Wing County, North St. Louis County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Rock County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, McLeod County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Brown County, Renville County, Todd County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stearns County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County

Tow truck driver pinned after truck hit by out-of-control SUV in Forest Lake: video

By
Published  February 17, 2025 1:25pm CST
Traffic
FOX 9

SUV slams into tow truck in Forest Lake

A tow truck driver escaped seriously injury over the weekend after his truck was struck by a out-of-control SUV along I-35 in Forest Lake.

The Brief

    • Traffic video shows a tow truck being hit by an out-of-control SUV.
    • The tow truck was helping a stranded driver on I-35 in Forest Lake when it was hit.
    • Despite being partially pinned, the tow truck driver was not seriously hurt.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A tow truck operator helping a stranded driver escaped serious injury over the weekend when his truck was struck by an out-of-control SUV along Interstate 35 in Forest Lake.

I-35 tow truck crash

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol responded around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday to a crash along the southbound lanes of I-35 near Highway 97, not far from a rest stop.

Troopers say the tow truck was assisting another vehicle when it was hit by an SUV.

The crash left the tow driver partially pinned under the truck. The tow truck driver suffered minor injuries, troopers say. A child in the SUV also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

However, troopers say no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The backstory:

Friday evening snow along with cold temps made for slippery traveling conditions in the early morning hours on Saturday.

What's next:

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Crash captured on camera

Video review:

The crash Saturday morning was captured on traffic cameras along the highway. The video shows the tow truck operators pulled over along I-35 helping a black truck that had gone off the road.

Just minutes before the tow truck crash, the cameras pick up another collision involving what appears to be a minivan and another pickup truck.

The van appeared to lose control, going into the median, before sliding back onto the road and colliding with the pickup truck. The crash sent both vehicles off the road just feet away from the tow trucks.

Less than three minutes later, a black SUV spins out and slams into the tow trucks.

The operator who got pinned appears to be working in the front of the stranded black truck when it gets pushed by the crash into a fence. The black truck slides over him as snow is sprayed into the air.

Another tow operator, standing just feet away, runs to safety. The other tow driver, the driver of the black truck, and a trooper then all rushed to help the pinned tow driver.

TrafficMinnesotaWinter Weather