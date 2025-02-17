Tow truck driver pinned after truck hit by out-of-control SUV in Forest Lake: video

The Brief Traffic video shows a tow truck being hit by an out-of-control SUV. The tow truck was helping a stranded driver on I-35 in Forest Lake when it was hit. Despite being partially pinned, the tow truck driver was not seriously hurt.



A tow truck operator helping a stranded driver escaped serious injury over the weekend when his truck was struck by an out-of-control SUV along Interstate 35 in Forest Lake.

I-35 tow truck crash

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol responded around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday to a crash along the southbound lanes of I-35 near Highway 97, not far from a rest stop.

Troopers say the tow truck was assisting another vehicle when it was hit by an SUV.

The crash left the tow driver partially pinned under the truck. The tow truck driver suffered minor injuries, troopers say. A child in the SUV also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

However, troopers say no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The backstory:

Friday evening snow along with cold temps made for slippery traveling conditions in the early morning hours on Saturday.

What's next:

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Crash captured on camera

Video review:

The crash Saturday morning was captured on traffic cameras along the highway. The video shows the tow truck operators pulled over along I-35 helping a black truck that had gone off the road.

Just minutes before the tow truck crash, the cameras pick up another collision involving what appears to be a minivan and another pickup truck.

The van appeared to lose control, going into the median, before sliding back onto the road and colliding with the pickup truck. The crash sent both vehicles off the road just feet away from the tow trucks.

Less than three minutes later, a black SUV spins out and slams into the tow trucks.

The operator who got pinned appears to be working in the front of the stranded black truck when it gets pushed by the crash into a fence. The black truck slides over him as snow is sprayed into the air.

Another tow operator, standing just feet away, runs to safety. The other tow driver, the driver of the black truck, and a trooper then all rushed to help the pinned tow driver.