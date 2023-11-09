Toro announces layoffs in workforce reduction

Outdoor equipment manufacturer Toro has announced it will lay off roughly 100 employees as part of its workforce reduction efforts.

In a statement provided to FOX 9, the company says, "While always difficult decisions, we did a reduction in workforce that affected approximately 100 employees in total, across our entire global workforce."

Toro is known for its brands of tools, which include Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, American Augers, Subsite Electronics and HammerHead.