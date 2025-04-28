MN storms: Tornadoes reported in southern Minnesota amid storms

The Brief Tornadoes were reported in southern Minnesota on Monday as storms pushed through. There were multiple tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service during the afternoon and early evening. Tornadoes were reported in far southern Minnesota as well as near Winnebago, Minn.



Timeline:

4:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service says a weather observer spotted a tornado near Ceylon, Minn., about eight miles southwest of Fairmont. Ceylon is about two miles north of the Iowa border and about 100 miles east of Sioux Falls. The report came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The storm was reportedly moving north-northeast at about 60 miles per hour.

5 p.m.: The National Weather Service reported receiving multiple reports of tornadoes near Winnebago, Minn. shortly after 5 p.m.

The weather service warned: "There could be TWO tornadoes down with this warned storm. TAKE SHELTER NOW." After viewing a video, officials later said the storm could have been a "gustnado" – a small, whirlwind.