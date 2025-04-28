Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Aitkin County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:15 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Dunn County, Pepin County, Eau Claire County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:18 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Nobles County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:27 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Winona County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:29 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
Tornado Watch
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Martin County
Tornado Watch
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Freeborn County, Steele County, Rice County, Faribault County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Pierce County, Polk County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Saint Croix County, Pepin County

MN storms: Tornadoes reported in southern Minnesota amid storms

By
Published  April 28, 2025 4:42pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Tornadoes were reported in southern Minnesota on Monday as storms pushed through.
    • There were multiple tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service during the afternoon and early evening.
    • Tornadoes were reported in far southern Minnesota as well as near Winnebago, Minn.

CEYLON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Tornadoes have been reported in southern Minnesota as severe storms push through the state.

Tornado warnings issued in southern Minnesota

FOX 9 Meteorologists Ian Leonard and Cody Matz track tornado warnings in southern Minnesota on a stormy Monday afternoon.

Tornadoes reported in southern MN

Timeline:

Tornadoes were reported in southern Minnesota a line of severe weather swept across the state.

4:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service says a weather observer spotted a tornado near Ceylon, Minn., about eight miles southwest of Fairmont. Ceylon is about two miles north of the Iowa border and about 100 miles east of Sioux Falls. The report came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The storm was reportedly moving north-northeast at about 60 miles per hour.

5 p.m.: The National Weather Service reported receiving multiple reports of tornadoes near Winnebago, Minn. shortly after 5 p.m.

The weather service warned: "There could be TWO tornadoes down with this warned storm. TAKE SHELTER NOW." After viewing a video, officials later said the storm could have been a "gustnado" – a small, whirlwind.

Reported tornado near Fairmont during stormy Monday

FOX 9 Meteorologists Ian Leonard and Cody Matz provide updates on an observed tornado in southern Minnesota near Fairmont.

Severe WeatherMinnesota