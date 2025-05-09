Timberwolves-Warriors: How to watch Game 3

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves responded to a Game 1 loss with a strong 117-93 win in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Saturday in California. The Wolves are trying to build off last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals in their quest for their first-ever NBA championship.



After tying their best-of-seven series against the Golden State Warriors 1-1 on Thursday night at Target Center – winning 117-93 – the Wolves will now head to the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

How to watch

What we know:

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, for Game 3 – broadcast on both ESPN and ABC.

Game 4 is currently scheduled for May 12 at 9 p.m.

Series drama

Dig deeper:

A 99-88 loss against the Warriors in Game 1 led to head coach Chris Finch criticizing the effort and focus of the entire team, including Anthony Edwards, who missed his first 11 shots from the field.

The Timberwolves started that game 0-for-16 from the perimeter, ultimately finishing 5-for-29.

Warriors star and future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry left during the second quarter, but the Wolves were still not able to capitalize. He has since been diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will be out at least a week, according to the team.



Despite Curry’s absence, the game was not without dramatics – with one fan being ejected for lobbing racially insensitive comments toward Draymond Green.

Series schedule

What's next:

Here is a look at the schedule of games ahead:

Game 4: Monday, May 12 at Golden State — 9 p.m. CT on ESPN

Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at Minnesota — TBD on TNT

Game 6: Sunday, May 18 at Golden State — TBD

Game 7: Tuesday, May 20 at Minnesota — 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

What’s at stake

Why you should care:

A series win over the Warriors would send the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals again, where they would face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets.