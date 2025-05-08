Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Isanti County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Anoka County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Benton County, Redwood County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Kandiyohi County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Wright County, Renville County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Todd County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Chisago County, Stearns County, Brown County, Pope County, Swift County, Le Sueur County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Rock County, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, Wadena County, Hubbard County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, Clay County, Pennington County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Beltrami County

Timberwolves tie series against Golden State Warriors with 117-93 win

By
Published  May 8, 2025 10:48pm CDT
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9

Timberwolves Head Coach Finch on Game 2 win [RAW]

Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch spoke to reporters following the Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Timberwolves tied the series after a Game 2 win against the Golden State Warriors Thursday.
    • The Wolves won 117-93 against the Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry.
    • Anthony Edwards left the game with a sprained ankle but came back for the second half.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves tied the Western Conference Semifinals with a Game 2 win against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. 

Wolves tie the series

Wolves win:

The Wolves tied the series with Thursday night's win after losing to the Warriors in Game 1. 

Julius Randle led the Wolves with 24 points and 11 assists, while Anthony Edwards scored 20 points. 

Draymond Green with the Warriors received his fifth technical foul of the playoffs after he elbowed Naz Reid after Reid fouled him, the Associated Press (AP) reported

Stephen Curry injury:

AP reports that the Warriors had their lowest first-quarter score, 15 points, in the playoffs since the 2016 NBA finals. The Wolves defense was able to keep the Warriors' offense in check, especially with Curry out with a hamstring injury. 

Anthony Edwards injured but comes back for 2nd half

Dig deeper:

Edwards left part-way through the second quarter with a sprained ankle after he tried to finish a fast break layup that was blocked. Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on Edwards' foot after the block. 

Edwards ultimately returned to play in the second half. 

What's next:

The Timberwolves will play the Warriors in Game 3 on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. in San Francisco. 

The Source: This article was partially written from an Associated Press article by Dave Campbell. 

Minnesota TimberwolvesMinneapolis