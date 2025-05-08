Timberwolves tie series against Golden State Warriors with 117-93 win

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves tied the series after a Game 2 win against the Golden State Warriors Thursday. The Wolves won 117-93 against the Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry. Anthony Edwards left the game with a sprained ankle but came back for the second half.



The Minnesota Timberwolves tied the Western Conference Semifinals with a Game 2 win against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

Wolves tie the series

Wolves win:

The Wolves tied the series with Thursday night's win after losing to the Warriors in Game 1.

Julius Randle led the Wolves with 24 points and 11 assists, while Anthony Edwards scored 20 points.

Draymond Green with the Warriors received his fifth technical foul of the playoffs after he elbowed Naz Reid after Reid fouled him, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Stephen Curry injury:

AP reports that the Warriors had their lowest first-quarter score, 15 points, in the playoffs since the 2016 NBA finals. The Wolves defense was able to keep the Warriors' offense in check, especially with Curry out with a hamstring injury.

Anthony Edwards injured but comes back for 2nd half

Dig deeper:

Edwards left part-way through the second quarter with a sprained ankle after he tried to finish a fast break layup that was blocked. Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on Edwards' foot after the block.

Edwards ultimately returned to play in the second half.

What's next:

The Timberwolves will play the Warriors in Game 3 on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. in San Francisco.